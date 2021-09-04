Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Oxford Industries has raised its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,883.00 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average of $90.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXM. upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

