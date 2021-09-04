PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 507,314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 973,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after acquiring an additional 282,044 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

