PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Raised to $66.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.07.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $47.38 on Friday. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,933,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

