Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $429.35. 259,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,932. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.18 and a 1 year high of $430.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

