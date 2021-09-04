Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,252,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,265,723. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

