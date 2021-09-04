Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 425 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

UPS stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

