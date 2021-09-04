Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 78,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,978,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,649,000 after purchasing an additional 69,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 167,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,045. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

