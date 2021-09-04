Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 477,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 37,521 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,162,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.79. 1,023,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,271. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

