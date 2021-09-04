Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 303 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,661,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $134.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.14.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

