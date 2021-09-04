Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 105 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $351.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.46 and its 200 day moving average is $322.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

