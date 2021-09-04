Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 317.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,505,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total value of $1,045,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,947 shares in the company, valued at $51,715,633.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,430 shares of company stock worth $16,695,015. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $250.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.47 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

