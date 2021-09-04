Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $392,000 Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,739,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,164,000 after buying an additional 78,215 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,697,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,788,000 after purchasing an additional 288,386 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,445,000 after purchasing an additional 138,935 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,756,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NATI opened at $42.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 263.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

