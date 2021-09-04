Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $18.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.68. 2,239,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,061. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

