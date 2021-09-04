ParkinGo Price Tops $0.0723 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $445.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,029.36 or 1.00027082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00049412 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00075864 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001682 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007966 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.