Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 29th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. Parsons has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.79 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,889,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 41.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,267,000 after buying an additional 752,226 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 1,096.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after buying an additional 582,137 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 75,658,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,640,000 after buying an additional 515,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 973.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 414,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after buying an additional 375,691 shares in the last quarter.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

