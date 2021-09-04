Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in The AES by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after buying an additional 11,630,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,437,000 after purchasing an additional 680,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after purchasing an additional 373,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,011 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,221 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. 7,179,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,932,563. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -117.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

