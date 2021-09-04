Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.39. 588,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.34.

