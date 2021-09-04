Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Raised to $44.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PYCR. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.42.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

