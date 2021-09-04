Payden & Rygel Has $22.51 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1,642.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $22,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $561,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $208.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $209.76. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.41.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

