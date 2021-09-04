Payden & Rygel Has $35.35 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Payden & Rygel cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies makes up 1.7% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $35,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,006,000 after buying an additional 887,087 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 39.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after buying an additional 367,715 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $24.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

