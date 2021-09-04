Payden & Rygel Lowers Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $17,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,383,000 after buying an additional 115,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,555,000 after buying an additional 334,902 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 54.1% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after buying an additional 1,966,701 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $31.28 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $31.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

