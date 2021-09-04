Payden & Rygel Makes New $20.55 Million Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 103,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $20,549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,900,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,670 shares of company stock worth $5,349,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $218.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.67 and its 200-day moving average is $190.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

