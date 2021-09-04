Payden & Rygel Purchases 100 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Payden & Rygel raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Anthem were worth $24,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after buying an additional 180,270 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,780,000 after buying an additional 106,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after buying an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,305,000 after buying an additional 106,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

NYSE ANTM opened at $378.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.54. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

