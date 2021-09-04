Payden & Rygel Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Payden & Rygel cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $27,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after buying an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,705,000 after buying an additional 173,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,682,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,620,000 after buying an additional 317,304 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

NYSE VLO opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.