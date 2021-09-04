Peak Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.18. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

