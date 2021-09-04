Peak Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Peak Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $115.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

