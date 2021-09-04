Peak Asset Management LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,593,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $570,332,000 after purchasing an additional 43,527 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $214.91 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.75 and its 200-day moving average is $219.64. The company has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

