Peak Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 31.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NET. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $130.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.86 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $4,123,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 957,789 shares of company stock valued at $103,324,955. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

