Pendle (PENDLE) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001444 BTC on exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $34.28 million and approximately $801,605.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pendle has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00066083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00141119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00166664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.18 or 0.07985023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,278.60 or 0.99964497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.29 or 0.00831642 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.