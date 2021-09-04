Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Penumbra by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,006,000 after acquiring an additional 55,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Penumbra by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Penumbra by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,630,000 after acquiring an additional 30,906 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $411,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total value of $680,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,920,428 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PEN opened at $277.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.35, a PEG ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.13 and a 200 day moving average of $270.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

