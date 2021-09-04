PEPS Coin Price Hits $0.0245 on Major Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $2,261.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00084530 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,116,185 coins and its circulating supply is 61,338,715 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

