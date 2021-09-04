Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.590-$-1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.23 million.Personalis also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.43. 235,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,898. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.16 million, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Personalis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $25,047.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,763.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,957 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Personalis stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

