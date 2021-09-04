Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas Sells 15,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.88, for a total transaction of C$103,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$1,960,118.77.
David Alan Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.58, for a total transaction of C$98,730.00.
TSE:PEY opened at C$7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.28. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.94.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
