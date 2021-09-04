PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Short Interest Update

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 98,140,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 29th total of 85,260,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. PG&E has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in PG&E during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Price Michael F bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PG&E by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

