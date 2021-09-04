PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 1,100 Shares

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $24,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,381,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,398,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $24,717.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $24,321.00.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Bbva USA bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

