PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 1,100 Shares

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $24,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,381,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,398,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $24,717.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $24,321.00.
NYSE:PGTI opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Bbva USA bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
