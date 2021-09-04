Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.060-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PECO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,328. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.86.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

