Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Raymond James

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PHR. JMP Securities began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.77.

PHR opened at $67.12 on Friday. Phreesia has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $1,275,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,589 shares of company stock valued at $18,483,307 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter worth $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

