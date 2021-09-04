Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) vs. Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -429.56% -560.65% -75.52% Clarivate -8.49% 4.53% 2.58%

Phunware has a beta of 12.05, meaning that its stock price is 1,105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Phunware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Clarivate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phunware and Clarivate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $10.00 million 8.39 -$22.20 million ($0.37) -3.03 Clarivate $1.25 billion 13.43 -$311.87 million $0.55 47.75

Phunware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. Phunware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Phunware and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00 Clarivate 0 0 5 0 3.00

Phunware presently has a consensus price target of $1.88, indicating a potential upside of 67.41%. Clarivate has a consensus price target of $31.40, indicating a potential upside of 19.57%. Given Phunware’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than Clarivate.

Summary

Clarivate beats Phunware on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

