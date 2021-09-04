Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $4,695,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 937,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 60,932 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 233,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

