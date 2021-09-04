Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $13.21.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.