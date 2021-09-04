Piper Sandler Raises Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $178.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $178.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPT. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.38.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $153.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.39 and its 200-day moving average is $126.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 183,342 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $940,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.