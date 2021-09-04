Piper Sandler Weighs in on Douglas Emmett, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a report released on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

NYSE:DEI opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 123.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,384 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,524 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,960,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.