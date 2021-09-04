PiplCoin Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded up 105.6% against the US dollar. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $521,706.42 and approximately $103.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00060808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00128798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.38 or 0.00784647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00046613 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.