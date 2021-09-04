PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,291 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $22,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 61,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $100.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

