PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,590 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $18,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,401,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $373,000.

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $45.49 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.00.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

