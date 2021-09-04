PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $18.10 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $18,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,101,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,223,000 after buying an additional 63,121 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,455,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 85,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.69. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

