PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,113 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $24,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,381 shares of company stock worth $2,083,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $466.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $484.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

