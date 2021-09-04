PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 12,358 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $19,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,512,000 after acquiring an additional 157,638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after buying an additional 406,967 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after buying an additional 7,426,060 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after buying an additional 1,399,705 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,557,000 after buying an additional 180,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.39.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INVH opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

