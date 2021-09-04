PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,496 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ResMed worth $26,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ResMed by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMD opened at $295.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.98. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $296.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,023 shares of company stock valued at $13,116,612. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

