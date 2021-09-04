PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 349 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 60.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $190.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $133.86 and a one year high of $193.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

