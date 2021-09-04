PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 880 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.